Thursday morning fire in Bonne Terre

A house at 51 Pear St. in Bonne Terre is destroyed by fire early Thursday morning.

 SARAH HAAS, Daily Journal

A house at 51 Pear St. in Bonne Terre was destroyed by fire early Thursday morning.

Big River/Bonne Terre Fire Chief David Pratte said the fire consumed 50% of the house where a woman and three children were living. The fire consumed much of the living quarters and carport. He said there were no injuries.

Firefighters responded to the 5:07 a.m. call. De Soto Rural and Jefferson R-7 fire departments also arrived to offer mutual aid. The blaze was extinguished within about 15 minutes.

Pratte asked the Daily Journal to remind everyone to check their smoke and carbon monoxide detectors.

Sarah Haas

