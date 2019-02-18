Try 1 month for 99¢
Four alarm commercial fire destroys building

The Potosi Fire Protection District was dispatched to a fire at the Washington County Recycling Center on Saturday evening. Despite best efforts the building housing the company's offices was destroyed. 

 Courtesy of Potosi Fire Protection District

A four alarm fire in Washington County on Saturday evening destroyed a large commercial building.

According to Lt. Robert Lang, of the Potosi Fire Protection District, the department was dispatched just before 5:30 p.m. Saturday to the Washington County Recycling Center at Highway 47 and Route E.

Lange said a passerby noticed smoke coming from the building and reported the fire. He said that by the time the first crew arrived a second alarm was sounded. 

He added that when he arrived he quickly realized a third alarm was needed for additional water.

“The building was about a 700 foot by 100 foot metal building and housed the offices, two bays and a chemical room,” said Lang.

Lange said a fourth alarm was sounded as well as firefighting efforts continued.

The portion of the building containing the offices and the bays was completely destroyed.

“The owners were on scene and used equipment from the business to assist with demolition and we were able to extinguish the fire,” said Lang.

The state fire marshal's office was notified and an investigator called to the scene, as is common in the case of commercial blazes, but the cause of the fire was undetermined.

Matt McFarland is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3616, or at mmcfarland@dailyjournalonline.com.

