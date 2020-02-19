Fire destroys Desloge home Wednesday afternoon

On Wednesday afternoon, area firefighters responded to a fire at 504 South Lincoln Street in Desloge.

At 3:06 p.m. firefighters were dispatched to the fire after a neighbor noticed smoke coming from a house. The owner was not at home at the time.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.589.4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

When firefighters from the volunteer departments arrived five minutes later, they reported heavy fire in the home. The call was upgraded from a first alarm to a second alarm to get additional manpower.

Desloge Fire Chief Larry Gremminger said the firefighters did a great job of responding and knocking down the fire but the house will probably be a total loss.

Assisting Desloge were Big River, Park Hills, Leadington, Leadwood and Farmington. Firefighters from De Soto and Wolf Creek were moved up to stations to cover other calls that came in at the time, which included a non-injury accident.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0