Firefighters responded to an early afternoon fire Sunday. When they arrived flames were visible. Despite their best efforts, the home was destroyed.
The call came in at around 3:37 p.m. for a house fire in the 3000 block of Corcoran Road in Doe Run. The first firefighters arrived a couple minutes later. The occupants had already escaped the growing flames.
According to Doe Run Fire Department Deputy Chief Colt Grimes, heavy smoke was coming from the attic.
“Because of the difficulty the firefighters had with the heavy smoke, it took approximately 40 minutes to get the fire under control," Grimes said. “Due to the weather and the need for tankers and manpower, a number of units from area fire departments were called in to assist.
"Damage to the home was considered a total loss.
The cause of the fire was unknown, but the Missouri State Fire Marshal's office was called in to help determine the cause.
“The Doe Run Fire Department thanks the other departments for their help,” Grimes said.
In addition to Doe Run, the Farmington, Wolf Creek, Park Hills, Desloge, Bismarck, Pilot Knob, Leadwood and Big River fire departments assisted.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.