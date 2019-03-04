Try 3 months for $3

Firefighters responded to an early afternoon fire Sunday. When they arrived flames were visible. Despite their best efforts, the home was destroyed.

The call came in at around 3:37 p.m. for a house fire in the 3000 block of Corcoran Road in Doe Run. The first firefighters arrived a couple minutes later. The occupants had already escaped the growing flames.

According to Doe Run Fire Department Deputy Chief Colt Grimes, heavy smoke was coming from the attic.

“Because of the difficulty the firefighters had with the heavy smoke, it took approximately 40 minutes to get the fire under control," Grimes said. “Due to the weather and the need for tankers and manpower, a number of units from area fire departments were called in to assist.

"Damage to the home was considered a total loss.

The cause of the fire was unknown, but the Missouri State Fire Marshal's office was called in to help determine the cause.

“The Doe Run Fire Department thanks the other departments for their help,” Grimes said.

In addition to Doe Run, the Farmington, Wolf Creek, Park Hills, Desloge, Bismarck, Pilot Knob, Leadwood and Big River fire departments assisted.

Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com.

