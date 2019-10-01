{{featured_button_text}}
Fire Destroys Doe Run Trailer

A fire destroys a double-wide trailer on Betty Drive in Doe Run on Monday morning. Firefighters from Doe Run, Farmington, Wolf Creek, Desloge and Pilot Knob responded. The cause of the fire is undetermined.

 Mark Marberry, Daily Journal

Firefighters were called to the scene of a structure fire on Betty Drive in Doe Run at about 8:15 a.m. Monday.

According to Doe Run Assistant Fire Chief Lynn Kindle, the double-wide mobile home was fully engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived on the scene. The fire was under control within about 10 minutes. No one was at home at the time of the blaze.

Departments responding were Doe Run, Farmington, Wolf Creek, Desloge and Pilot Knob for manpower and water.

The building was a total loss. The cause of the fire is undetermined and the State Fire Marshal's Office was notified.

Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com

