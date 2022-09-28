 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Fire destroys East Bonne Terre mobile home

File

Area firefighters battled a blaze at a vacant mobile home in Bonne Terre Tuesday evening.

Bonne Terre/Big River Fire Chief David Pratte said crews responded to a 6:42 p.m. dispatch for a residential structure fire Tuesday on the 2000 block of North Street in East Bonne Terre.

Pratte said as they approached the scene, he could see heavy smoke from a working fire in the mobile home.

The chief said the first fire truck arrived at the address, laid a water line from the blacktop up the driveway, and hit the fire with a deluge gun. He said fire personnel used hand lines while a second truck set up a water supply for incoming mutual aid units. Additional units arrived, attacking the fire, and some crews staged at area fire stations.

Pratte said the crews brought the fire under control in about 12 minutes. He said firefighters were on the scene for approximately two hours. No injuries were reported.

The structure, which was vacant with no utilities running to it, was a total loss. The Missouri Fire Marshal’s Office was contacted and is investigating the fire’s cause.

Assisting the Bonne Terre/Big River Fire Department with Tuesday evening’s containment efforts were firefighters from Festus, Jefferson R-7, De Soto Rural, Desloge, and Farmington.

Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com

