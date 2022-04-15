Fire destroys Farmington home Friday

The Farmington Fire Department battled a fire at 142 Hickory Street Friday morning.

Fire Chief Todd Mecey said the call came in at 6:16 a.m. and they arrived on the scene in approximately three minutes.

“Fire was showing in the attic,” he said. “It took crews about 20 minutes to have it under control. The house was occupied at the time of the fire, but they were able to escape on their own before we arrived.”

Mecey said that home suffered extensive damage and will probably be considered a total loss.

Doe Run and Wolf Creek Fire Departments assisted on the scene with Big River Fire Department moving to the Farmington Fire Department to cover calls.

The cause of the fire was considered accidental. There was one minor injury to a firefighter due to a ceiling collapse, but the firefighter refused treatment.

Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.