Fire destroys Farmington house

The Farmington Fire Department responded to a house on fire at 131 N. Alexander Street Monday night.

Farmington Fire Chief Todd Mecey stated that they received the call at 10:39 p.m. When they arrived five minutes later, flames were already showing from the front of the home.

“The fire was under control in about 20 minutes,” he said. “Two occupants were in the residence, but were out of the home at our arrival, and not injured.”

Farmington received assistance from Doe Run, Wolf Creek and Park Hills fire departments and they were on the scene for about three hours.

As a result of the fire, the residence received extensive fire and smoke damage. The cause of the blaze is undetermined, with the Missouri State Fire Marshal's Office called in to investigate.

Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com

