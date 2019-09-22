{{featured_button_text}}

Firefighters were called to the scene of a residential fire at 804 N. Mine la Motte in Fredericktown Sunday afternoon.

According to Fredericktown Fire Chief John Clark, the unoccupied building was fully engulfed in flames upon arrival at about 12:45 p.m. Cherokee Pass Fire Deptment was called in to assist with manpower and water. The fire was under control in about 30 minutes and the building was considered a total loss.

One firefighter was treated for minor injuries.

The cause of the fire is undetermined at this time and the Missouri State Fire Marshal has been called in to investigate.

