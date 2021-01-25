Fire destroys home Monday morning; woman receives injuries

Area firefighters battled an early morning fire that left a home near Iron Mountain Lake destroyed on Monday.

Just after 6 a.m., firefighters were dispatched to a fire in the 1,000 block of King School Road south of Iron Mountain Lake.

Bismarck Fire Chief John Colwell said that crews arrived at the fire within five minutes of being dispatched to the scene. When units arrived, the chief said the house was well engulfed in flames and had already begun collapsing on itself.

An occupant of the house was able to escape the fire on her own. However, she had no means of contacting emergency services once outside of the house. The chief said the fire then burned for an extended amount of time until a neighbor noticed the flames and called 911.

The occupant was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to Colwell.

Colwell said it took a little more than an hour to extinguish the fire. He said the home is considered a total loss as a result of the fire, and the cause is currently under investigation by the Missouri State Fire Marshal’s Office.

Fire departments that assisted Bismarck with Monday morning’s containment efforts included Farmington and Pilot Knob Fire Protection District.

Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com

