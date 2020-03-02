Fire destroys home outside Bonne Terre; home owner suffers smoke inhalation

Firefighters from multiple departments responded Sunday night to a residential fire in St. Francois County just south of Bonne Terre.
Fire departments were dispatched at 8:26 p.m., with reports of flames showing at a residence on Rivers Edge Drive, a small road off of Stormy Lane between Bonne Terre and Desloge.
Big River/Bonne Terre Fire Chief David Pratte said that firefighters arrived on the scene to heavy fire throughout the house. They quickly ran multiple water lines and aggressively attacked the fire.
Pratte said the fire was brought under control within 15 minutes of firefighters arriving on the scene.
The homeowner suffered some smoke inhalation and was transported by St. Francois County Ambulance to Mercy-Jefferson for treatment. No other injuries were reported, however, Pratte said that pets belonging to the homeowner perished in the fire.
He said the fire marshal was called to the scene to investigate due to heavy lighting strikes in the area Sunday night.
The structure was a total loss.
Assisting the Big River/Bonne Terre Fire Department with extinguishing the blaze were firefighters from Farmington, Park Hills, Leadington, Desloge, and De Soto Rural.
Pratte wanted to remind residents who live in the county areas outside of Bonne Terre city limits that they need to purchase fire tags for fire protection in the district. The fire tags are issued on a yearly basis and required to be obtained by July each year.
The Big River/Bonne Terre Fire Department is made up of volunteer firefighters and the funds generated from the sale of fire tags are used to purchase equipment.
Fire tags can be purchased at the Bonne Terre/Big River Firehouse or online at www.bigriverfire.org.
Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com