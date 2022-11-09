 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Fire destroys home outside Farmington

  • 0
Fire

Firefighters from four counties battle a house fire on Possum Hollow Road Wednesday morning.

 Mark Marberry

Fire departments from four counties were called out Wednesday morning to a house fire in the 1800 block of Possum Hollow Road south of Farmington.

Wolf Creek Fire Department Lt. James Brust was in command of the scene and said it was a hard fire to extinguish.

“It took us a couple of hours to get it under control because we had extensive fire under the floor, in the building itself and in the attic,” he said.

The call came in at 7:35 a.m. with the first truck arriving about 8 a.m. Brust said when they arrived, there was heavy fire and black smoke showing.

He said no one was home at the time of the blaze and the building is considered a total loss.

There were no injuries sustained during the blaze and the Missouri State Fire Marshal's Office was called to the scene to investigate the cause of the fire.

People are also reading…

Brust thanked all of the departments involved with their assistance: Big River, Farmington, Fredericktown, Leadington, Perry County Rural and Weingarten.

According to the National Fire Protection Association, half of home heating equipment fires are reported during the months of December, January and February. Space heaters are a major factor in those fires.

Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Two charged with burglary in SFC

Two charged with burglary in SFC

A man and woman face burglary and stealing charges after security camera footage reportedly captured the pair during the recent theft of nearl…

Gallaher, Graf win in SFC

Gallaher, Graf win in SFC

UPDATE, Nov. 9, 2022: With unofficial election totals completed Wednesday morning — delayed due to two precincts' technological challenges on …

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

US midterm elections 2022: Who is Kevin McCarthy?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News