Fire destroys home outside Farmington

Fire departments from four counties were called out Wednesday morning to a house fire in the 1800 block of Possum Hollow Road south of Farmington.

Wolf Creek Fire Department Lt. James Brust was in command of the scene and said it was a hard fire to extinguish.

“It took us a couple of hours to get it under control because we had extensive fire under the floor, in the building itself and in the attic,” he said.

The call came in at 7:35 a.m. with the first truck arriving about 8 a.m. Brust said when they arrived, there was heavy fire and black smoke showing.

He said no one was home at the time of the blaze and the building is considered a total loss.

There were no injuries sustained during the blaze and the Missouri State Fire Marshal's Office was called to the scene to investigate the cause of the fire.

Brust thanked all of the departments involved with their assistance: Big River, Farmington, Fredericktown, Leadington, Perry County Rural and Weingarten.