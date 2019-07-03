{{featured_button_text}}
Several area fire departments responded to a fire on Route O Tuesday evening that left a home destroyed.

Firefighters from Park Hills responded to the structure fire which was dispatched at 6:08 p.m. Chief Brad Weiss said that it was his understanding that the owners of the property were possibly out of town and that a house sitter for the residence made the initial call to 911.

Weiss said that when the first fire truck arrived, the front porch of the structure was fully involved with fire engulfing two sides. 

Within minutes of arrival, the fire began venting through the roof. Approximately 50 percent of the roof collapsed as a result of the amount of fire in the attic above the living space, according to Weiss.

Crews were on the scene for approximately three hours. Weiss said a second alarm was struck, requesting additional manpower primarily because of the hot weather.

Assisting the Park Hills Fire Department were firefighters from Desloge, Bismarck, Bonne Terre/Big River, Wolf Creek, Doe Run, Farmington, and Leadington. 

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined. The state fire marshal's office was called to the scene but was investigating a possible arson in another county at the time and was expected to be investigating the scene on Wednesday.

Weiss said that the house was determined to be a total loss.

A second fire occurred while firefighters were on the scene of the Route O fire.

According to Weiss, St. Francois County Ambulance Supervisor, TJ Isgrig, was at the ambulance garage near Parkway Drive retrieving water to bring to the firefighters when he noticed smoke coming from the sign for B&L Hobbies on Anchor Drive near the ambulance district’s facility. Isgrig was able to extinguish the fire using a fire extinguisher. The cause of the sign fire was reportedly an electrical issue.

Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal.

