Fire destroys home Wednesday

Residential fire

Several local fire departments respond to a fire at a residence on Genevieve Church Road Wednesday afternoon.

 Wolf Creek Fire Department

Several local fire departments responded to a house fire in the 7500 block of Genevieve Church Road Wednesday afternoon.

The first-alarm call came in at 4:48 p.m. for the Wolf Creek Fire Department. Upon arriving, firefighters found heavy fire conditions already showing. A second alarm was requested for manpower due to the time of day and the need for extra water. The fire was brought under control in under 20 minutes.

Mutual aid departments that responded include Doe Run, Farmington, Park Hills, Desloge, Leadington, Weingarten, Big River, Zell, Goose Creek, Leadwood and Terre Du Lac.

