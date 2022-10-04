 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Fire destroys Knob Lick home

Several area fire departments respond to a house fire in Knob Lick at 10:12 a.m. Tuesday. Farmington Fire Chief Todd Mecey said the house is considered a total loss and the Missouri State Fire Marshal is investigating the cause. 

 Farmington Fire Department

Several area fire departments responded to a fire in Knob Lick on Tuesday morning.

The call came in at 10:12 a.m. and Farmington Fire Chief Todd Mecey said hen the first crew arrived on the scene in the 800 block of Canterberry Road, they found a working fire with heavy fire showing.

“The fire was under control in approximately 25 minutes,” he said. “No one was home at the time of the fire. Crews successfully rescued one pet, but lost two other pets.”

There were no other injuries. Responding fire departments were Wolf Creek, Farmington, Park Hills, Big River and Cherokee Pass.

The building is considered a total loss and the Missouri State Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.

Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com

