Fire destroys Lake Timberline home Monday

Fire departments from Washington, Jefferson and St. Francois Counties responded to a residential fire on Lakeview Drive in Lake Timberline just before 1 p.m. Monday.

The departments included Desloge, Potosi, Mapaville, Hillsboro, City of De Soto and Rural De Soto, Hematite, Lake Timberline, Farmington and Festus, among others.

The residents had evacuated the structure before responders arrived. Bonne Terre/Big River Fire Chief David Pratte said that it was an especially difficult fire to battle.

“It was a heavy fire condition on arrival,” he said. “It was two to two and a half hours before it was under control. We really struggled with it. It was an extended fire and hard to get to it. It was a mobile home that had been rebuilt, it had two or three roofs on it, very difficult fire to fight.”

Responders worked well into the evening with cleanup at the scene. The structure is considered a total loss.

Pratte explained that the difficulty with the fire caused concern about the health of the firefighters involved.