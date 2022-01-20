Fire destroys mobile home on Hillsboro Road Thursday morning

Area firefighters responded to a structure fire on Hillsboro Road outside Park Hills Thursday morning.

Emergency personnel was first dispatched at 5:35 a.m. to a mobile home on the 5600 block of Hillsboro Road near Farmer Road, outside Park Hills.

Park Hills Fire Chief Brad Weiss said crews arrived at the address to find the mobile home fully engulfed.

The chief said temperatures were frigid while firefighters battled the blaze, and they worked the property for just under three hours.

There were no injuries reported during the fire. The homeowner's pets were said to have escaped the burning structure unharmed.

Weiss said the cause of the fire was undetermined, but there was no indication that it was suspicious.

The Missouri Fire Marshal's Office was contacted since this was the second fire at the small mobile home park within about a year. The chief noted that the previous fire was due to an electrical space heater. Weiss speculated that Thursday's fire might also have been caused by some type of portable heater.

The home was declared a total loss. Weiss said he believed family members of the home's occupants were helping with temporary housing accommodations. The chief also provided contact information to the occupants for further assistance through the East Missouri Action Agency and the American Red Cross.

Helping the Park Hills Fire Department with Thursday morning's containment efforts were mutual aid fire companies from Wolf Creek, Farmington, Bonne Terre/Big River, and Bismarck.

Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com

