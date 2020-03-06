Fire destroys mobile homes

Firefighters responded to a Friday morning fire involving a mobile home located at 946 Joyce Drive in Farmington.

According to Farmington Fire Chief Todd Mecey, Farmington Fire Department crews were on the scene within five minutes after receiving a 6:06 a.m. call reporting a residential fire at the address. Upon their arrival, firefighters discovered a single-wide mobile home on fire.

“It was already approximately 50% involved,” Mecey said, “but was brought under control within 20 minutes. The occupant was able to get out of the house without any injuries, as well as a pet.

"An investigation was conducted and the fire was determined to be accidental. The mobile home was a total loss.”

Farmington crews were assisted at the scene by the Wolf Creek Fire Department. Mecey added that the Doe Run Fire Department was moved up to cover for Farmington firefighters while they were at the scene.

A fire also heavily damaged a trailer at 150 Vandergriff Road in Doe Run Thursday afternoon. Firefighters from the area were dispatched just before 2 p.m. As of press time, no other details were made available about that fire.

Kevin R. Jenkins is the managing editor of the Farmington Press and can be reached at 573-756-8927 or kjenkins@farmingtonpressonline.com

