Fire destroys motor home Tuesday night
A fire destroyed a motor home outside Bonne Terre on Tuesday night.

Big River/Bonne Terre Fire Department Chief David Pratte said his firefighters responded to the blaze engulfing the motor home shortly after 9 p.m. The home was located on Red Bird Lane east of U.S. 67.

The terrain was remote, muddy and sloping, which presented some challenges, Pratte said. Two lines, about 250 feet of hose, had to be laid to the structure before it was knocked down and extinguished.

Pratte said several propane bottles inside the structure exploded, the inhabitant of the motor home was OK, although the home itself was a total loss.

Goose Creek, De Soto Rural and Desloge fire departments joined Big River. Farmington moved into the Bonne Terre station in case additional fire assistance was needed elsewhere.

Sarah Haas is the assistant editor for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at 573-518-3617 or at shaas@dailyjournalonline.com.

