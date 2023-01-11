Fire destroys Park Hills home Tuesday

Several area firefighters battled a heavy fire at a Park Hills home on Tuesday. The fire destroyed the house, which belongs to family members of Desloge Fire Chief Jared Meador.

At about 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, emergency crews were dispatched to a residential structure fire in the 100 block of Ray Lee Drive in Park Hills.

Park Hills Fire Chief Brad Weiss said the first units in the area reported a large column of smoke and visible flames upon arrival.

“Because of the size of the house, we did request a second alarm for additional manpower,” the chief explained.

Weiss said crews had the fire under control within about 30-35 minutes, with salvage and overhaul efforts underway just before 4:20 p.m. He said firefighters cleared the scene at about 6 p.m., just over three hours after they arrived.

The chief said the home was likely a total loss. He noted that the exact cause of the fire is still being investigated, but it appeared to have begun outside the rear of the structure and spread from there.

“From what I understood, the fire marshal is investigating, but it appears to have started on the exterior back of the house and then burned up into the attic,” he said. “That’s the general consensus. I haven’t spoken to the fire marshal personally, but that was the consensus of everyone on the scene….”

The chief said no injuries were reported; however, one of the homeowners’ dogs was lost to the fire. Other pets belonging to the family reportedly made it out of the burning house safely. Weiss said the homeowners are the parents of Desloge Fire Chief Meador. Weiss mentioned that Meador had saved family pets from inside the home.

“[Chief Meador] went on-scene pretty quick, and he did rescue all but one of the animals for his parents,” Weiss said.

Departments responding to the first alarm dispatch for Tuesday’s fire included Park Hills, Leadington, Desloge, Big River/Bonne Terre, and Farmington.

The dispatched second alarm brought firefighters from Bismarck, Leadwood, and Wolf Creek to the scene.

The St. Francois County Ambulance District also responded to Ray Lee Drive for firefighter safety.

The Terre Du Lac Fire Department moved up to the Park Hills Fire Station, standing by to respond to potential emergency calls.

“Everybody did a good job. Everyone I talked to said it was a good job,” added Weiss, who was working his regular job with the ambulance district when the fire was dispatched. “That’s the one thing I like: even when I’m at work, I trust the right guys will get the job done.”