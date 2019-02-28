Several fire departments battled a house fire in the 200 block of Crane Street in Park Hills Thursday morning.
Firefighters were dispatched to the fire at 10:36 a.m. Park Hills Fire Chief Brad Weiss said law enforcement was on the scene almost immediately and reported fire through the roof of the residence.
The first fire truck arrived at 10:51 a.m. and firefighters began battling the blaze in the frigid temperatures.
When the initial Park Hills fire engine arrived, they found a fire on the exterior of the house going up into the eaves and attic of the house.
“They knocked down the initial fire really quickly and made an aggressive interior attack,” said Weiss. “The house appeared to have at least three additions to it with various roof lines and various ceiling materials so [the firefighters] were really hampered by trying to get through all the materials to get to the seed of the fire.”
A second alarm was requested for manpower because of the weather conditions and because Potosi also had a working fire at the time. Park Hills had most of their apparatus assisting with the Potosi fire at the time of the initial dispatch, according to Weiss.
The fire was under control by 11:25 a.m.
While no one was injured or in the house at the time of the fire, two dogs belonging to the resident were lost to the fire. An attempt was made by EMS personnel on the scene to revive the animals, however, the animals succumbed to smoke inhalation.
Assisting Park Hills were firefighters from Desloge, Farmington, Wolf Creek, Doe Run, Leadington, Bismarck, Big River, Terre Du Lac, and Jefferson R-7.
The State Fire Marshal's Office completed an investigation and has listed the cause of the fire as undetermined at this time.
A fund has been set up at First State Community Bank for the owner and her family. It is called Cat Leonard House Fire Fund. Donations can be made at any branch.
