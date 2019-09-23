{{featured_button_text}}

An early morning fire destroyed a Park Hills house Monday morning.

At 5:31 a.m., firefighters were dispatched for a fire at a two-story vacant house on Firman Street in Park Hills. Law enforcement officers were the first on the scene and the first fire truck was on the scene within 13 minutes.

According to Park Hills Fire Chief Brad Weiss, when firefighters arrived, they were informed by police that the second floor of the house had collapsed onto the first floor and the house was almost fully engulfed in flames at that point.

Firefighters began attacking the fire and were on the scene for approximately three and a half hours. The house was a total loss and it was reported that the high temperatures of the fire melted some siding on a neighboring residence.

A small rekindle of the fire occurred Monday afternoon but it was quickly extinguished by the Park Hills Fire Department.

No injuries were reported and the State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire. Electricity was not hooked up to the residence. 

Assisting Park Hills with containing the blaze were firefighters from Leadington, Leadwood, Big River/Bonne Terre, Desloge, and Farmington.

