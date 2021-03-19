Fire destroys reptile house at Critter Lane Petting Zoo; separate fire damages Desloge home

The Critter Lane Petting Zoo in Valles Mines lost its reptile house to a fire on Friday morning.
All 11 reptiles inside the house died.
Big River Fire Department Assistant Chief Allen Stegall said they got the call at 5:08 a.m. to 9100 Critter Lane, but the structure was almost completely gone when they got there.
The bird house next to it suffered some smoke and water damage, he said.
“But none of the animals (in the bird house) were injured as far as I know,” Stegall added. “When I left up there, he said they were all OK in the bird house.”
Desloge, Farmington, Park Hills, Wolf Creek, De Soto Rural, and Festus Fire Departments also responded to the call.
Stegall said the cause of the fire is still unknown.
Saturday is opening day for the petting zoo, according to their Facebook post.
Critter Lane, owned by the Sipp family, is located off Route Y. They have over 300 exotic animals on display for families to visit.
“All of us here are devastated by the loss of animals,” the post said. “We have a long day ahead of us — cleaning up, along with preparation for tomorrow’s opening day. Thanks to the fire departments and everyone involved this morning with helping put out the fire. Keep us in your prayers today.”
The Desloge Fire Department were dispatched to a fire at 205 North Harry Junior Avenue on Friday morning.
Desloge Fire Chief Larry Gremminger said they got the call at 7:46 a.m. and the first unit was on the scene at 7:54 a.m.
The family who lives in the house was out safely when firefighters arrived. There was a small dog inside, but he made it out safely.
“About a third of the way through the fire, he came and showed himself and the owner was able to call him and he actually ran right into the arms of a firefighter when he was running back in,” he said.
When firefighters arrived, they could only see smoke. It wasn’t until the entered the back of the house, Gremminger said, that they found the source of the fire.
“We went around and forced the back door and were able to find an opening in the ceiling that had already burned out in an add-on room at the rear of the home,” he said. “All the fire was pretty much in the attic above the original tongue and groove ceiling with plaster lath over that.”
In the back of the house, the ceiling collapsed completely, which led to a scary moment, he said.
“We did have some mutual aid firefighters that pretty much dropped the hose and left tools and things and just ran as they started hearing things come down in the kitchen and were able to get out safely before the ceiling and the kitchen came down around them,” Gremminger added.
He said the state fire marshal ruled the fire as "undetermined and accidental."
Big River, Park Hills, Farmington, Leadwood, Leadington, Bismarck, Wolf Creek, and several Jefferson County departments responded to help. Many of the same units responded to fire at Critter Lane Petting Zoo a couple hours earlier on Friday. Gremminger said they had 11 mutual aids in order to have enough manpower.
He also wanted to make sure to thank the neighbors and community members who provided water and Gatorade for the firefighters.
Nikki Overfelt-Chifalu is a reporter for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at noverfelt@dailyjournalonline.com.