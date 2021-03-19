Fire destroys reptile house at Critter Lane Petting Zoo; separate fire damages Desloge home

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The Desloge Fire Department were dispatched to a fire at 205 North Harry Junior Avenue on Friday morning.

Desloge Fire Chief Larry Gremminger said they got the call at 7:46 a.m. and the first unit was on the scene at 7:54 a.m.

The family who lives in the house was out safely when firefighters arrived. There was a small dog inside, but he made it out safely.

“About a third of the way through the fire, he came and showed himself and the owner was able to call him and he actually ran right into the arms of a firefighter when he was running back in,” he said.

When firefighters arrived, they could only see smoke. It wasn’t until the entered the back of the house, Gremminger said, that they found the source of the fire.

“We went around and forced the back door and were able to find an opening in the ceiling that had already burned out in an add-on room at the rear of the home,” he said. “All the fire was pretty much in the attic above the original tongue and groove ceiling with plaster lath over that.”

In the back of the house, the ceiling collapsed completely, which led to a scary moment, he said.