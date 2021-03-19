Fire destroys reptile house at Critter Lane Petting Zoo

The Critter Lane Petting Zoo in Valles Mines lost its reptile house to a fire on Friday morning.

All 11 reptiles inside the house died.

Big River Fire Department Assistant Chief Allen Stegall said they got the call at 5:08 a.m. to 9100 Critter Lane, but the structure was almost completely gone when they got there.

The bird house next to it suffered some smoke and water damage, he said.

“But none of the animals (in the bird house) were injured as far as I know,” Stegall added. “When I left up there, he said they were all OK in the bird house.”

Desloge, Farmington, Park Hills, Wolf Creek, De Soto Rural, and Festus Fire Departments also responded to the call.

Stegall said the cause of the fire is still unknown.

Saturday is opening day for the petting zoo, according to their Facebook post.

“All of us here are devastated by the loss of animals,” the post said. “We have a long day ahead of us — cleaning up, along with preparation for tomorrow’s opening day. Thanks to the fire departments and everyone involved this morning with helping put out the fire. Keep us in your prayers today.”

Critter Lane, owned by the Sipp family, is located off Route Y. They have over 300 exotic animals on display for families to visit.

Nikki Overfelt-Chifalu is a reporter for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at noverfelt@dailyjournalonline.com.

