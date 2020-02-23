Fire destroys storage unit, motor homes Saturday

A fire destroyed a storage unit facility and two motor homes just outside Terre Du Lac on Saturday.

Big River Fire Chief David Pratte said they were dispatched to the fire, which was close to the Terre Du Lac Public Works building, at 1:49 p.m.

He said when they arrived, there was heavy fire throughout the storage facility with exposures to two motor homes nearby. When they arrived one motor home was already on fire and it quickly spread to the next one.

He said the first fire engines on the scene immediately began attacking the motor homes as they were concerned about leaking propane fuel. Then they began attacking the building fire.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.589.4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

He said they were able to keep the fire from spreading to nearby barns. Horses were moved as a precaution.

No one was injured in the fire. The state fire marshal’s office was contacted to investigate the cause of the blaze since it was a commercial business fire. Pratte believes the property was owned by Brett Dickey. The cause is currently not known.

Assisting with mutual aid were departments from Terre Du Lac, Desloge, Park Hills, Leadwood, Farmington, De Soto, Leadington, Wolf Creek, Goose Creek and Lake Timberline.