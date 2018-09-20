Subscribe for 17¢ / day
Fire under investigation after destroying three homes

A fire that destroyed three homes and a couple of vehicles is being investigated by the Missouri State Fire Marshal’s Office.

The Potosi Fire Department was called to Route F and Lizzy Lane Saturday at 8:50 p.m. in Washington County for a trailer fire that spread to nearby homes.

Potosi Fire Chief Roger Lachance said the three homes were a total loss. The homes were very close to each other. 

“I wasn’t there,but my assistant chief was and all I know is there were three trailers and two vehicles that burnt up,” Lachance said. “It paged out as a residential structure fire and we responded. It was fully involved when we arrived and the fire marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.”

Lachance said he isn't sure if the fire marshal determined a cause. 

When asked if he thought it was considered suspicious, he didn’t believe it to be because the mobile homes were so close together and it is not uncommon for them burn pretty quickly. He added they were only 10 to 15 feet apart, so it wouldn’t have taken much for the fire to spread to the others.

“We don’t suspect anything and we just called them in because it was a big fire,” Lachance said. “They were a total loss and we were out there for approximately three hours. They just had everything too close together.”

Renee Bronaugh is a reporter for the Daily Journal and can be reached at 573-518-3617 or rbronaugh@dailyjournalonline.com

