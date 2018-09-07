Seven fire departments responded to a trailer fire outside Bonne Terre Thursday afternoon.
Fire crews were paged to the fire at approximately 4:45 p.m.
Big River Fire Protection District Chief David Pratte said upon arrival at the trailer near Hillsboro Road and Jacobs Creek Road, fire crews discovered a working trailer fire.
Pratte said those on the first truck to arrive at the scene got to work and knocked down the initial blaze, with two additional trucks arriving to get the scene under control. Fire crews were on the scene for approximately three and a half hours, with crews from Big River, Desloge, Park Hills, De Soto Rural Fire Protection District, Goose Creek, Lake Timberline and Farmington Fire Departments responding.
Pratte said there were no injuries reported in the fire and that the state fire marshal’s office was called to determine the fire’s cause, which is still under investigation. The trailer was completely destroyed in the fire.
Crews were also paged to the same location just after 6 a.m. on Friday to investigate a rekindle.
