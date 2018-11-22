Several area fire departments were called to a mobile home that was engulfed in flames Thanksgiving morning on Silver Springs Road.
They were dispatched to the fire at at 11:08 a.m. Big River/Bonne Terre Fire Chief Dave Pratte said it was a double-wide trailer and it was working fire when they pulled up at the home.
“We pulled two lines off and knocked it aggressively,” Pratte said. “Everything went well and there weren’t any injuries. No one was home at the time and the young lady who owned it was rehabbing it.”
Pratte said it was next door to her mom’s house and she had been staying with her mom. He added they couldn’t figure out what actually started the fire so it has been ruled undetermined.
“There was power to the house and it was plugged from one house to another and it was shut off when we arrived at the scene,” Pratte said. “Since there wasn’t any insurance, I didn’t call the fire marshal.”
Pratte said the back end of the home was completely burnt and there was heavy smoke and heat damage through the rest of the home. He added the fire wasn't suspicious in any way and they were at the scene for approximately two hours.
“It has been a pretty quiet day for the north end of the county,” Pratte said. “The south end had a few calls and Potosi, but not much up here.”
De Soto Rural and Desloge Fire Departments assisted Big River/Bonne Terre Fire Department at the scene and Farmington, Goose Creek and Lake Timberline Fire Departments were disregarded before they arrived. Leadwood moved up to cover the Big River/Bonne Terre firehouse.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.