Fire

Several area fire departments were called to a mobile home that was engulfed in flames Thanksgiving morning on Silver Springs Road.

They were dispatched to the fire at at 11:08 a.m. Big River/Bonne Terre Fire Chief Dave Pratte said it was a double-wide trailer and it was working fire when they pulled up at the home.

“We pulled two lines off and knocked it aggressively,” Pratte said. “Everything went well and there weren’t any injuries. No one was home at the time and the young lady who owned it was rehabbing it.”

Pratte said it was next door to her mom’s house and she had been staying with her mom. He added they couldn’t figure out what actually started the fire so it has been ruled undetermined.

“There was power to the house and it was plugged from one house to another and it was shut off when we arrived at the scene,” Pratte said. “Since there wasn’t any insurance, I didn’t call the fire marshal.”

Pratte said the back end of the home was completely burnt and there was heavy smoke and heat damage through the rest of the home. He added the fire wasn't suspicious in any way and they were at the scene for approximately two hours.

“It has been a pretty quiet day for the north end of the county,” Pratte said. “The south end had a few calls and Potosi, but not much up here.”

De Soto Rural and Desloge Fire Departments assisted Big River/Bonne Terre Fire Department at the scene and Farmington, Goose Creek and Lake Timberline Fire Departments were disregarded before they arrived. Leadwood moved up to cover the Big River/Bonne Terre firehouse.

