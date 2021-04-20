Fire destroys vacant mobile home

A vacant mobile home outside of Leadwood was destroyed by fire on Monday evening.

Leadwood Fire Chief Matt Peery said they were called to the scene in the 1600 block of Davis Crossing Road at 6:56 p.m.

“We arrived on the scene at 7 p.m.,” he said. “There was heavy fire at the rear of the trailer. The damage was extensive. We had it under control in 20-30 minutes.”

Peery noted that Ameren stated that the building had no electrical service since 2019.

Leadwood was assisted by Desloge, Park Hills, Bismarck, Big River and Potosi fire departments in extinguishing the blaze. There were no injuries during the response.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com

