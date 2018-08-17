A house fire in the 500 block of South Spruce Street in Bonne Terre on Wednesday evening claimed the lives of several pets and left a family displaced.
Big River/Bonne Terre Fire Chief Dave Pratte said they were dispatched at 7:02 p.m. and they were at the home four minutes later.
“They had come in with a report of smoke showing from the home and there was a hydrant really close, so they pulled a line to the hydrant and were able to get it through the front door,” Pratte said. “We made a quick attack and were able to get the fire under control fairly quickly.”
Pratte said the fire was in the kitchen and once they were able to douse the flames they put the fans in the front door to start smoke ventilation.
“We called the fire marshal for an investigation to see what started the fire and I’m not sure what he came up with,” Pratte said. “I responded to an EMS call and drove an ambulance, so I haven’t talked to him to find out.”
“The home was not an apparent total loss, but there was smoke damage throughout the home and a little bit of water damage,” Pratte said. “There were several pets in there who perished from the smoke and heat. There was at least one dog and two cats who didn’t make it.”
