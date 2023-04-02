Leadwood Fire Chief Charlie Lewis said 24 departments helped late Sunday morning and early afternoon for a fire at on Gasconade Avenue in Frankclay.
The fire was started by a clothes dryer, according to Lewis. He said two residents were injured. Red Cross has been contacted.
At press time, Lewis was finalizing the list of departments who had assisted, which included Irondale, Desloge, Potosi, Wolf Creek, Big River/Bonne Terre, Bismarck, Park Hills, Leadington, Doe Run, De Soto Rural, Goose Creek, Jefferson R-7, and Pilot Knob.
Danielle Thurman is a reporter for the Daily Journal and can be contacted at dthurman@dailyjournalonline.com or 573-518-3616.