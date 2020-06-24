Fire marshal urges caution with fireworks

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

As with much of American life, COVID-19 is altering July 4th festivities and the public fireworks displays that are central to them. Some Missouri communities are going ahead with displays and urging social distancing and mask-wearing, while others are canceling displays this year.

“Each year, we remind people that the best sights and safest experiences are at public fireworks displays because of the dangers posed by using consumer fireworks,” State Fire Marshal Tim Bean said. “This year, we are concerned if more people choose to turn to consumer fireworks, it could lead to additional injuries and fires. We urge everyone to be extremely cautious, and to review safety guidelines for using consumer fireworks.”

Across the nation, July 4th is not only the busiest day of the year for fireworks, it’s the busiest day of the year for fires. About 40% of Independence Day structure fires are the result of fireworks, according to the National Fire Protection Association. Fireworks start an average of 18,500 fires a year. About 250 people go to emergency rooms each day with fireworks-related injuries in the 30 days around July 4th.

Missourians who choose to use consumer fireworks should follow these safety tips: