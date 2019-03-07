Try 3 months for $3
Fire On Highway Y

A dispatch came through at 6:51 p.m. Wednesday for a residential fire at 5400 Highway Y. Responding to the fire were firefighters from Lake Timberline, Desloge, Farmington, DeSoto and Goose Creek. We'll have more details as they become available.

 Bobby Radford, Daily Journal

