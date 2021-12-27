Fire station gets new mural

Big River/Bonne Terre Fire Department's station on Vo Tech Road got a recent sprucing-up of one of its white walls. Fire Chief Dave Pratte enlisted the help of the daughter and granddaughter of one of his longtime friends to paint a firefighters’ mural on the large blank canvas.

Linda Higgins and daughter Mila, a sixth-grader in the North County School District, took an illustration Pratte had his eye on, made a few visits to Hobby Lobby, took up brushes and acrylic paints, and transformed the empty white wall into a life-sized tableau of firefighting heroism.

Linda said she’s a bit crafty, but she’d never really taken painting seriously before.

“She's the one that really got me started in painting,” she said, glancing at Mila. “She came downstairs with a canvas and some paints and said ‘Mom, let’s paint.’ I thought, that sounds fun. Let's start that.’ That was just about a year ago.

“We started practicing on our front porch with canvases, and Dave, when he heard that we painted some, he asked if I'd be interested. I've never done anything that big, but it sounded like a fun challenge.”

Linda and Mila even took the painting hobby on the road. When Mila was being homeschooled during the pandemic, the family took the RV and headed out west for a bit to explore, and Mila and her little brother Dex fooled around with paint and canvas at times.

“It's so fun, because we wanted to get them off electronics. This way, you actually focus and talk together, so this was fun,” Linda said. “And she led me. She showed me different ways to do things. Like, ‘OK, Mom, let’s do this’ and it encouraged me to think outside my own box. Bouncing ideas off of each other was a lot of fun.”

Blowing up the image to the wall was a bit tricky, but with the help of a grid and an overhead projector Pratte has used in the past to decorate other station house walls with painted images, the Higgins ladies delved in.

“It got a little hot sometimes,” Mila said of the summer project. “But we just kept going.”

“I practiced on the firefighters on a canvas at home, first,” Linda said, and laughed as she added, “I didn’t want the firefighter on the left coming out looking like Darth Vader.”

She and Mila also used sponges to delicately achieve the fiery-smoke effect. Mila applied tips and tricks she learned watching Bob Ross “Everyone Can Paint” videos often seen on PBS. Linda said Mila so enjoyed watching Ross’ rapid and effective techniques, she asked to be Ross for Halloween. Linda provided support by dressing up as a canvas.

After about two months working on and off at the fire station, Linda and Mila could call the project complete and sign the lower right hand corner on their expansive masterpiece, to Pratte’s delight.

“I couldn’t be more pleased,” he said. “They worked so hard and did such a great job.”

Sarah Haas is the assistant editor for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at 573-518-3617 or at shaas@dailyjournalonline.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.