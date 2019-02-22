Try 1 month for 99¢
A weapon was found at an Iron County school. An investigation is ongoing as to who brought the firearm to school and why.

Superintendent Judd Marquis, of Belleview R3 School District, said a teacher received a report from a student stating that there may be a weapon on campus.

Marquis said the teacher immediately notified administration and a search began. Because of some testing going on, Marquis said, there were no students in the area where the handgun was eventually located.

The superintendent said they found a small pistol and that the clip did contain ammunition. Law enforcement was notified immediately and the firearm was secured.

Marquis said the gun was found in an instrument case, an indication that the student who brought the gun in to school was in junior high. The district is a kindergarten through eighth grade district. 

The Iron County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the incident.

