Firecracker Run brings the fun

The Park Hills-Leadington Chamber of Commerce held the 18th annual Firecracker Run on Saturday in Downtown Park Hills.

Each year, the event consists of a 1-mile or 5K run/walk with participants of all ages. This was the first year that organizers held the run in the evening. The Downtown location was also new this year.

The 1-mile run began at 6 p.m., followed by the walking participants and the 5K runners. The 1-mile and 5K began and ended near the Event Stage on West Main Street in Downtown Park Hills.

Although winners were announced after the run, organizers are working to correct a few slight errors.

Tammi Coleman, executive director of the Park Hills-Leadington Chamber of Commerce, said due to unforeseen technical difficulties, the results are still being tallied from Saturday's race. Once they are determined, the winners will be listed in a future edition of the Daily Journal.

Coleman said the hot weather was to be expected for the annual run, but the event brought a lot of good-natured visitors and race fans to Downtown Park Hills, nevertheless.

"We were so happy that so many came out to enjoy the food, the fun, and the sights and celebrate America, literally right here on Main Street," Coleman said. "I'm just so grateful for all the volunteers, all the vendors, and participants, the racers and fans. We are especially grateful for the sponsors."

The run saw a sizable turnout of participants and spectators braving the summer heat for a good cause. A portion of the Firecracker Run registration fees went to the Park Hills-Leadington Chamber of Commerce Scholarship Fund.

The scholarship fund provides four graduating Central High School students who will be attending one of the local colleges — Mineral Area College, Central Methodist University, or Missouri Baptist University — with a $500 scholarship to assist with tuition, books, and other college necessities.

Along with the run, event-goers enjoyed the Dale Mosier Auto Body Car Show on Coffman Street near Subway.

Other attractions Saturday included various vendors set up in the municipal parking lot near the stage, as well as food trucks, kids' games, music by Gold Star DJ, and performances by the Crazy Bastard Sideshow.

The sideshow performers wowed the crowd with their stunts. Some acts included performers lying on beds of nails and even having a volunteer break a cinder block positioned on the performer's chest with a sledgehammer. Another feat saw sideshow members having balloons stapled to their backs and inviting the crowd to pop the balloons by throwing darts. Those in the audience could pay a dollar per throw, with the proceeds benefiting charity.

After the sun went down, Parks Department workers lit Main Street with a fireworks display.

Many volunteers made the entire evening possible. From the guides positioned along the run routes to the members of Boy Scout Troop 417 who placed flags along Main Street, the event came together as a community effort.

The annual event is also made possible by the many sponsors.

This year's sponsors of the Firecracker Run are Parkland Health Mart Pharmacy; Jerry's Fireworks; VFW Auxiliary; American Legion Auxiliary; Parkland Health Center; New Era Bank; First State Community Bank; Belgrade State Bank; Unico Bank; Southeast Missouri Behavioral Health; Mineral Area College, Missouri Baptist University; Amped Lifestyle; ODACS Inc.; Mineral Area Office Supply Inc.; Raising A Village; SEMO Family Violence Council; Pasta House; StayFit Personal Training; Poppy's Playhouse 2; Mcintyre Psychological Services; Sweetheart Chocolates; Home Pools & Spas; Bow Tie Catering; Campaign to Re-elect Judge Pat King; Sam Scism Ford; Sideshow Tattoos & Piercings; Dix Garden Center; Pharmax Pharmacy; Maloney, Wright, & Robbins Accountants; Daily Journal; KFMO/B-104 Radio; KREI/KTJJ Radio; Save A Lot; Harps Food Store; Culligan Water; Proffer Wholesale Produce Inc.; and St. Francois County Community Partnership.

