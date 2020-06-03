Firecracker Run canceled

The Park Hills-Leadington Chamber of Commerce announced that the annual Firecracker Run has been canceled.
The event is usually held in late June and consists of a mile or 5k run or walk that begins and ends at the Central High School in Park Hills.
Chamber Executive Director Tamara Coleman made the announcement Wednesday, attributing the cancelation to the recent pandemic. It had been planned for June 27.
“It is with a heavy heart we announce that the 2020 Firecracker Run is canceled,” Coleman said in an email. “Due to the current social distancing guidelines and concerns associated with the COVID-19 virus, the board of directors has voted to cancel this event for 2020.”
Coleman said it was a hard call for the chamber board to make. The fundraiser has been a staple event of summertime in Park Hills for 16 years and drew more than 100 participants last year.
“Please know, this decision was not made unmindfully,” she explained. “The event committee and board of directors have met several times to discuss various alternatives and evaluate possible decisions about having the event or canceling the event.
“The safety of our participants must be our top priority and any chance of jeopardizing that safety, even minutely, by continuing the event this year simply isn’t worth it to us,” added Coleman. “Rest assured; we have every intention of continuing this event, with hopes of making it even bigger, in 2021.”
A portion of the funds raised during the Firecracker Run each year benefits the chamber’s scholarship fund. The fund provides a graduating Central High School student, who will be attending one the local colleges — Mineral Area College, Central Methodist University, or Missouri Baptist University — with a $2,000 scholarship to assist with tuition, books, or other college necessities.
Coleman expressed appreciation for sponsors who jumped on board early to support this year’s run including Central Methodist University; Domino’s Pizza; Kevin Ball Auto Body & Sales, Inc.; Maloney, Wright, & Robbins, CPA’s; Mineral Area College; Parkland Health Center; Patsy’s Furniture; and Southeast Missouri Behavioral Health.
Several of these sponsors have already committed to redirecting their contributions to other chamber projects or events. Coleman said the chamber wanted to thank each of them for their generosity and continued support, especially through these tough times.
Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com
