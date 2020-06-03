Firecracker Run canceled

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The Park Hills-Leadington Chamber of Commerce announced that the annual Firecracker Run has been canceled.

The event is usually held in late June and consists of a mile or 5k run or walk that begins and ends at the Central High School in Park Hills.

Chamber Executive Director Tamara Coleman made the announcement Wednesday, attributing the cancelation to the recent pandemic. It had been planned for June 27.

“It is with a heavy heart we announce that the 2020 Firecracker Run is canceled,” Coleman said in an email. “Due to the current social distancing guidelines and concerns associated with the COVID-19 virus, the board of directors has voted to cancel this event for 2020.”

Coleman said it was a hard call for the chamber board to make. The fundraiser has been a staple event of summertime in Park Hills for 16 years and drew more than 100 participants last year.

“Please know, this decision was not made unmindfully,” she explained. “The event committee and board of directors have met several times to discuss various alternatives and evaluate possible decisions about having the event or canceling the event.