Firecracker Run full of fun

Ramsey was presented with a trophy at the beginning of the awards ceremony for her continuing support and participation.

Each and every volunteer has a special place in Coleman's heart as they all made the day possible. But one in particular makes every day possible, she said: her husband Alan.

"He probably has the toughest job of all, dealing with my multiple personalities during all the stages of this and all our events," Coleman said. "He is instrumental in keeping me sane. I can't even begin to say how much I appreciate him and his support," Coleman said.

This year's winners included, in the one-mile run, the male runner with the overall best time was Liam Harrel who completed the course with a time of 7:16. The female runner with the overall best time was Jamie Harrel who finished the course with a time of 8:37.

In the 5K run, the male runner with the overall best time was Austin Savage, who completed the course with a time of 18:39. The female runner with the overall best time was Sydney Cash, who finished the course with a time of 23:26.

The top finishing times by participating age groups were also recorded in both the one-mile and 5K runs.