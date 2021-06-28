Firecracker Run full of fun

The Park Hills-Leadington Chamber of Commerce's annual Firecracker Run on Saturday raised money for scholarships and was labeled a success by organizers.
A portion of the proceeds from the annual Firecracker Run benefit the Park Hills-Leadington Chamber of Commerce Scholarship Fund.
A total of 147 runners registered for the one-mile and 5K walk and run. The chamber’s executive director, Tamara Coleman, said the number exceeded expectations, with 98 attending the last run in 2019.
"Having missed a year made this year incredibly overwhelming," Coleman said. "Having so much time between events caused us to have to basically re-learn some of the processes. However, I don't know how many times I heard 'it's so good to be back in person.' I think our community has really missed the social interactions associated with events like this, and I am so happy that we can help to rekindle that."
Coleman said the successful turnout is just more proof the community is ready to get out and start doing things again.
"I don't think the event could have been more perfect," Coleman said. "There's always a small hiccup or two, we're human, that happens. But as someone who truly puts her whole heart into making sure events such as this are well-organized and perfectly executed, I am truly proud of this year's event and everyone who helped to make it so successful."
Coleman said this year, her most cherished part of the event had to be the volunteers and participants.
"I put out a plea for volunteers on Facebook early in the week," Coleman said. "We were short 17 course monitors and by Friday, my volunteer list was full, plus extras. We had so many community members come to my rescue this year."
Coleman said Melody Clubb and her kids surprised everyone on Thursday by showing up to help fill participant bags and then came again on Saturday to help set up and monitor the course.
"Mineral Area College student and Caledonia resident Seth Walt just appeared in the morning to volunteer wherever he was needed," Coleman said. "I assigned that young man to an enormous amount of tasks from event start to event finish. He completed each one as requested and then was right back looking for more ways to help. He was a complete lifesaver."
Coleman said Lisa Lawson, who very recently lost her daughter to a car accident, came out to volunteer as a tribute to her daughter and she was honored to be included in that tribute.
"Finally, I would be remiss if I didn't mention one participant in particular, Ms. Patty Ramsey," Coleman said. "Ms. Ramsey ran in the 5K event, at 72 years old. Having chatted with her on a few occasions prior to the event, I must say she is a true inspiration to us all."
Ramsey was presented with a trophy at the beginning of the awards ceremony for her continuing support and participation.
Each and every volunteer has a special place in Coleman's heart as they all made the day possible. But one in particular makes every day possible, she said: her husband Alan.
"He probably has the toughest job of all, dealing with my multiple personalities during all the stages of this and all our events," Coleman said. "He is instrumental in keeping me sane. I can't even begin to say how much I appreciate him and his support," Coleman said.
This year's winners included, in the one-mile run, the male runner with the overall best time was Liam Harrel who completed the course with a time of 7:16. The female runner with the overall best time was Jamie Harrel who finished the course with a time of 8:37.
In the 5K run, the male runner with the overall best time was Austin Savage, who completed the course with a time of 18:39. The female runner with the overall best time was Sydney Cash, who finished the course with a time of 23:26.
The top finishing times by participating age groups were also recorded in both the one-mile and 5K runs.
In the 10 and under age group, Zyler Mullery finished first place for male one-mile runners with a time of 7:26 while Zoi Miller took first place for the female one-mile runners with a time of 9:42. Second place for the male in this category went to Tommy Sampson Jr. with a time of 11:06. There were no 5K runners in this age group.
In the group of runners age 11 to 14, the runner with the day’s best overall one-mile time, Liam Harrel, was in this category. Second place in this category went to George Crader with a time of 10:58. There were no female runners in this age group for the one-mile run.
Aidan Clay finished first for the male 5K runners, age 11 to 14, with a time of 22:54 and Clara Wilkins had the best time for the female runners finishing with a time of 25:58. Second place male 5K runner in this age group was Gage Hulsey with a time of 24:34 and third went to Nicholas Mills with a time of 22:03. Second place female 5K runner in this age group was Mikayla Sherrill with a time of 23:42 and second went to Ashtian Wample with a time of 28:31.
In the age group of 15- to 19-year-olds, the 5K runner with the best time in the male category was Karter Yount with a time of 24:45. Female first place went to Sydney Cash with a time of 23:26. Second place finishers in this age group were Joey Albenesius for the males with a time of 26:37 and Kristina Ramos for the females with a time of 24:40. Finishing third for the age group’s male runners was Dean Parker with a time of 27:03 and coming in third for the females was Kara Hovick with a finishing time of 24:55. There were no participants in this age group for the one-mile run.
The next age group consisted of runners age 20 to 29. In the one-mile run, Megan McCrorey finished first with a time of 13:29. There were no male one-mile runners for this age group.
Top overall male finisher Savage was in this category taking first place for the male 5K runners age 20-29 and Hailey Debert took first place for the females with a finishing time of 23:32. Taking second place was Gage Hulsey for the male runners with a time of 24:34 and Mikayla Sherrill for the female runners with a time of 23:42. Third place in this age group went to male runner Nicholas Mills with a finishing time of 22:03 and female runner Ashtian Wampler with a time of 28:31.
In the 30- to 39-year-old age group, Jamie Harrell, who had the day’s best overall one-mile time for female runners, took first place and Nikki Miller came in second with a time of 11:16. There were no male runners in this group.
Derrick Hulsey placed first for the men in the 5K run in the 30- to 39-year-old age group with a time of 26:03. Heather Johnson was the first-place female runner in this age group, finishing with a time of 30:33. Taking second for the male runners was Tate Lietzau-Mourer with a time of 27:44 and Amanda Sampson for the females with a time of 32:05. Placing third, with a time of 29:35 was Matt Wampler for the males and Karissa Birdsele with a time of 35:31 for the females.
In the one-mile run, there were no male participants. In the female category, Erin Braswell finished first with the time of 10:14. Rebecca Counts took second at 11:55 and Shelly Crader took third, coming in at 12:30.
Bill Gammon came in first for the male 5K runners of this age group with a finishing time of 23:18. Taking first place for the females of the age group was Lesli Nelson with a time of 28:19. Lee Leftridge finished with a time of 24:51 and placed second for the male runners of the group. Michelle Smith finished with a time of 28:20 taking second place for the female runners in this group. Third place went to Robert Bosch, with time of 25:23, and Carolyn Thomas with a time of 29:20.
The last group consisted of runners age 50 and over. Kenneth Hulsey was the only one-mile runner and finished first with a time of 11:59.
Rustico Ramos was the male runner who finished first in the group with a time of 23:00. The female first place runner was Lisa Hammack with a time of 26:18. Finishing second in the age group was Clinton Rice, with a 26:31 run time, and Lisa LaPlante with a time of 27:05. Coming in third was Brian McNamara with a time of 27:13 and Melissa Stevens with a time of 28:51.
"First and foremost, thank you to our Premier Sponsors, Parkland Health Mart Pharmacy and Jerry's Firework," Coleman said. "We simply could not do this without them. Debby Hamby from Parkland Health Mart is a Godsend. I would be lost without her and her marketing skills."
Coleman said she would also like to thank all the volunteers, board members, committee members, ambassadors community members, Central School District and the Park Hills Police Department.
"Extra special thanks to Uncle Sam, aka Jason Loughary, there's no one to compare," Coleman said. "He does an extraordinary job as both Uncle Sam and our emcee. We tip our extra tall red and white stripe hat off to him."
Coleman said the Boy Scout Troop 417 also placed flags along Main Street, adding to the true patriotic touch of the event.
"Thank you to all of our sponsors," Coleman said. "We are so blessed to have your commitment, not only to this event but also to our chamber and our community. Last, but certainly not least, thank you to all of our participants. By being a part of this event, you are helping to build our scholarship fund which in turn helps to send more and more Central High School graduates to our local college and universities."
This year's sponsors of the Firecracker Run are Parkland Health Mart Pharmacy, Jerry's Fireworks, RaeCole's Coffee Bar, Josh Browning State Farm, Parkland Health Center, New Era Bank, Domino's Pizza, Southeast Missouri Behavioral Health, Kindred at Home, Mineral Area College, Parkland Health Center, Amped Lifestyle, Unico Bank, Colonial Life - Valerie Robertson Agency, Curtis Glass Center Inc., ODACS Inc., Mineral Area Office Supply Inc., Raising A Village, Home Pools & Spas, Bow Tie Catering, First State Community Bank, Faith Cowboy Church, The Brush & Needle Art Gallery & Tattoo Studio, Best Medical, Ozarks Federal Savings & Loan, Kary Buckley Towing & Recovery Inc., Belgrade State Bank, C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Homes Inc., Parkland Pest LLC, Dix Garden Center by MCII, MCII Sheltered Workshop, Daily Journal, KFMO/B-104 Radio, KREI/KTJJ Radio, Save A Lot, Harps Food Store, Culligan Water, Proffer Wholesale Produce Inc., and Advance America.
Victoria Kemper is a reporter for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at 573-783-3366 or at vkemper@democratnewsonline.com