Firecracker Run returns to Park Hills Saturday

The 18th annual Firecracker Run, presented by the Park Hills-Leadington Chamber of Commerce, returns Saturday with a new starting and ending location, plus evening start times.

The all-ages event consists of a 1-mile or 5K run or walk. Unlike in previous years, the events will begin in the evening, with a fireworks show to follow at about 9 p.m.

The 1-mile run will begin at 6 p.m. this year, with the 5K starting at 6:30 p.m. Both walks are set to begin at about 6:05 p.m. Registration and check-in opens at 5 p.m. on race day.

The 1-mile and 5K run/walk begin and end near the Downtown Event Stage at the 300 Block of West Main Street in Downtown Park Hills. Miles will be marked along each route. The 1-mile and 5K course maps are available at the chamber office and on the chamber website.

Registration can be done before the race day online at bit.ly/FirecrackerRun2022 until online pre-registration closes at the end of Thursday night.

The registration fee for runners/walkers is $35.

The 1-mile and 5K runners will compete in age groups: 10 years of age and under, ages 11-14, 15-19, 20-29, 30-39, 40-49, and 50 and older. Cape Road Runners will time the run. 1-mile and 5K walkers will not be timed but will receive a participation ribbon.

Awards to be given to runners include Best Overall Male and Female as well as the Top Three Male/Female in each category in the 1-Mile and 5K runs.

Another new addition this year is the Stroller Class. Prizes will be awarded to the top three fastest participants pushing a stroller.

The first 150 entries will receive a commemorative T-shirt with sizes based on availability. One lucky participant will receive a fireworks package valued at $500, courtesy of Jerry's Fireworks. The participant must be present to win. Winners under the age of 18 must have a qualified adult present to collect the prize.

Runners can also dress in their best red, white, and blue, or other patriotic gear for a chance to win a special trophy and gift.

Park Hills-Leadington Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Tammi Coleman said 85 participants had registered as of Wednesday afternoon.

Coleman said the chamber changed the location and start times and added new things to bring the community together in Downtown Park Hills for an evening that everyone could enjoy regardless whether they are running the courses.

"With the new stage and all of the incredible new things that are happening in Downtown, we wanted to make this a part of it," Coleman explained. "We wanted this to be a bigger, more family-focused, community-focused event that everybody can come and enjoy, not just the runners."

Event-goers can check out the Dale Mosier Auto Body Car Show set to take place alongside the Firecracker Run on the portion of Coffman Street from Main Street to TJ Stewart Drive.

Car show registration will be from 4-5:30 p.m., with awards announced at around 6 p.m.

Dale Mosier Auto Body will be taking registration in the Municipal Parking Lot across from Subway, at the corner of Main and Coffman Streets in Downtown Park Hills.

There is a $20 entry fee and lots of attendance giveaways from local businesses, as well as unique trophies to be given for first place winners of "Best of Show" and the "People's Choice." Attendees, not judges, will vote on the People's Choice Award, so people are encouraged to stop by the show and cast votes for their favorite car.

For questions about the car show, call Dale Mosier Auto Body at 573-431-1105 or send them a message from their Facebook page.

Other Saturday attractions include vendors, kids' games, DJ music, and performances by the Crazy Bastard Side Show.

Vendors will be set up from 5-10 p.m., and a DJ will be playing tunes on the stage during the same time between award presentations. The Crazy Bastard Side Show performances will take place throughout the evening.

Each year, the event is made possible by event volunteers, and Coleman said they still have a few spots open for volunteers.

Any volunteers interested in signing up to help can do so by contacting the chamber office at 573-431-1051.

A portion of the Firecracker Run registration fees goes to the Park Hills-Leadington Chamber of Commerce Scholarship Fund.

The fund provides four graduating Central High School students who will be attending one of the local colleges — Mineral Area College, Central Methodist University, or Missouri Baptist University — with a $500 scholarship to help with tuition, books, and other college necessities.

