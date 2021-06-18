Firecracker Run set for June 26

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

All ages are welcome at the event, and the first 100 entries will receive a commemorative T-shirt with sizes based on availability.

One lucky participant will receive a fireworks package valued at $500, courtesy of Jerry's Fireworks. The participant must be present to win. Winners under the age of 18 must have a qualified adult present to collect the prize.

Runners can also dress in their best red, white, and blue or other patriotic gear for a chance to win a special trophy and gift.

The 1-mile and 5K runners will compete in age groups: 10 years of age and under, ages 11-14, 15-19, 20-29, 30-39, 40-49, and 50 and older. The run will be timed by Cape Road Runners. 1-mile and 5K walkers will not be timed but will receive a participation ribbon.

Awards to be given to runners include Best Overall Male and Female as well as Top Three Male/Female per category in the 1-Mile and 5K runs.

Each year, the event is made possible by event volunteers, and Coleman said they are still very much in need of volunteers.

"We need a lot of help," Coleman explained. "Our volunteer list isn't even halfway filled at this point, and it takes so many people to make sure that our runners, as well as our drivers, are safe.