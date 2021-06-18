Firecracker Run set for June 26

The Park Hills-Leadington Chamber of Commerce will hold its 17th annual Firecracker Run on June 26, and registration is underway. The chamber is also still seeking volunteers for the event.
The annual event consists of a 1-mile or 5k run or walk that begins and ends at the Central High School in Park Hills.
This year, organizers moved the start time for the races. The 1-mile run will begin at 7:30 a.m. this year, with the 5K beginning at 8 a.m. Both walks are set to start at approximately 8:05 a.m. Check-in begins at 6:30 a.m. on race day.
The registration fee for individual participants registering by June 23 is $20, while the entry fee for families is $30. No more than five family members are permitted per registration. After June 23, the registration fee will be $25 per runner/walker, and no family rates will be available.
Park Hills-Leadington Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Tammi Coleman said 91 participants had already registered as of Tuesday.
"I really encourage folks to get registered early so that they can be sure and get their goodie bags and all their good stuff to go along with it," Coleman said.
Registration can be done online at www.phlcoc.net or by stopping in at the Park Hills-Leadington Chamber of Commerce office at 12 Municipal Drive in Park Hills. The 1-mile and 5K course maps are available at the chamber office and as PDFs on the chamber website.
All ages are welcome at the event, and the first 100 entries will receive a commemorative T-shirt with sizes based on availability.
One lucky participant will receive a fireworks package valued at $500, courtesy of Jerry's Fireworks. The participant must be present to win. Winners under the age of 18 must have a qualified adult present to collect the prize.
Runners can also dress in their best red, white, and blue or other patriotic gear for a chance to win a special trophy and gift.
The 1-mile and 5K runners will compete in age groups: 10 years of age and under, ages 11-14, 15-19, 20-29, 30-39, 40-49, and 50 and older. The run will be timed by Cape Road Runners. 1-mile and 5K walkers will not be timed but will receive a participation ribbon.
Awards to be given to runners include Best Overall Male and Female as well as Top Three Male/Female per category in the 1-Mile and 5K runs.
Each year, the event is made possible by event volunteers, and Coleman said they are still very much in need of volunteers.
"We need a lot of help," Coleman explained. "Our volunteer list isn't even halfway filled at this point, and it takes so many people to make sure that our runners, as well as our drivers, are safe.
"It only takes a few hours the morning of the event," she said. "We're starting early this year. Volunteer hours would be from 6 a.m. until about 9-9:30 a.m., so you can be done and moving on with your day earlier."
Anyone interested in signing up to help can do so by contacting the chamber office at 573-431-1051.
A portion of the Firecracker Run registration fees goes to the Park Hills-Leadington Chamber of Commerce Scholarship Fund.
The fund provides four graduating Central High School students, who will be attending one of the local colleges -- Mineral Area College, Central Methodist University, or Missouri Baptist University — with a $500 scholarship to assist with tuition, books, and other college necessities.
