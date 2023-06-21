The 19th Annual Firecracker Run, hosted by the Park Hills-Leadington Chamber of Commerce and sponsored by Parkland Health Mart Pharmacy and Jerry’s Fireworks, returns Saturday with a new starting and ending location, new morning start-times, and runs in conjunction with the 2nd Annual Sauces & Shows festival.

This year, the route begins and ends in the parking lot of the Park Hills-Leadington Chamber of Commerce Office, which is shared with the Park Hills Council Chambers, at 12 Municipal Park Dr. The course can be run or walked in a 1-mile route or a 5-kilometer, or 5K, route. Walkers will not be timed, but runners will be. All ages are welcome to attend and awards will be given out in eight age categories in both 1 mile and 5K.

The 1-mile run begins at 7:30 a.m. and the 5K run begins at 8 a.m. Both the 1-mile and 5K walks begin immediately after the start of the 1-mile run at 7:35 a.m. The cost to enter is $35 per person and check-in begins at 6:30 in the morning.

Anyone who would like more information about the run or information about pre-registration can go to the Firecracker Run Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/FirecrackerRunPHL

The Firecracker Run aims to raise money for the Park Hills Scholarship Fund. A portion of all registration fees goes to the Park Hills-Leadington Chamber of Commerce Scholarship Fund, which provides four graduating Central High School students attending a local college with a $500 scholarship.

The first 100 registrants will get a free T-shirt, and one lucky winner will get a $500 fireworks package from Jerry’s Fireworks.