Firecracker Run winners announced

The top finishers in the 18th annual Firecracker Run were announced last week. The Park Hills-Leadington Chamber of Commerce held the run on June 29 in Downtown Park Hills.

A total of 104 runners participated in the one-mile and 5K walk and run. The chamber's executive director, Tammi Coleman, said that with the new changes and additions to the event this year came a few errors, which led to some confusion regarding runner's race times.

"This was the 18th year for this event, but this year's event was definitely another learning experience," said Coleman. "When you take an event that has run basically the same for 17 years and begin changing things, you can expect a few hiccups. We, however, changed a lot of things; the time of day, the location, the course ... not to mention the addition of several other events inside the event."

In the one-mile run, the male runner with the overall best time was Hayden Walden, who completed the course with a time of 6:24. The female runner with the fastest overall time was Hallie Abney, who finished with a time of 8:58.

In the 5K run, the male runner with the overall best time was Jimmy Mann, finishing the course with a time of 16:08. Mikayla Sherrill was the fastest female runner in the 5K with a finish time of 24:14.

The top finishing times by participating age groups were also recorded in both the one-mile and 5K runs.

Ages 10 and Under

In the group of runners aged 10 and under, the male runner with the day's best overall one-mile time, Walden, was in this category. Zoi Miller took first place for the female one-mile runners with a time of 10:23. Second place in this category went to male runner Jaxon Miller with a time of 9:13. Male runner Trenton Kelley placed third with a time of 10:44. There were no other female one-mile runners in this age group and no 5K runners in the group.

Ages 11 to 14

In the group of runners aged 11 to 14, the female runner with the day's best overall one-mile time, Abney, was in this category. Male runner Alex Inman took first place for his age group in the one-mile run with a time of 13:15. There were no other male one-mile runners in the group. The second-place female runner in the age group was Alyssa Inman, with a time of 13:13. Gracie Rich took third place, finishing with a time of 14:21.

Mason Shrum finished first for the male 5K runners, aged 11 to 14, with a time of 25:24. Payton Heifner had the best finish time for the female runners with a time of 29:47. Second place male 5K runner in this age group was Rider Barbee with a time of 30:42. Hallie Payne took second place in the group's female 5K runners, finishing with a time of 31:18. Finishing third was female runner Faith Willis, time 32:33, and male runner Jase Miller, time 31:12.

Ages 15 to 19

For the 5K runners in the 15 to 19 age group, the day's overall top male finisher, Mann, was in this group. The fastest 5K female runner in the group was Kara Novick finishing with a time of 25:40. Second place 5K finishers in this age group were Greg Mann for the males, with a time of 17:07, and Grace Willis for the females, with a time of 41:22. There were no other females in the age group. Aidan Clay finished third for the group's male runners with a time of 22:25.

No male or female one-mile runners were in the 15 to 19 age group.

Ages 20 to 29

In the one-mile run, Timothy Toppins was the fastest male in the group with a time of 6:47. Tory Johnson was the fastest female runner on the one-mile course, finishing with a time of 11:42. There were no other one-mile runners for this age group.

With a finishing time of 17:51, Nicholas Mills took first place for the male 5K runners aged 20-29, while the event's overall fastest female running the 5K, Sherrill, placed first in the group as well. Placing second was Levi Wirtz for the male 5K runners with a time of 25:26 and Mickaela Townsend for the female runners with a time of 24:20.

Ages 30 to 39

In the 30 to 39 age group, Jordan Miller took the first place spot for male one-mile runners with a time of 9:14. Placing second for the male runners in the group was Colin Wurst, with a finishing time of 10:25. There were no other one-mile runners in the group.

Derrick Hulsey placed first for the men in the 5K run in the 30 to 39 age group with a time of 25:18 and was the only male in this age group to run the 5K. Amanda Sampson was the first-place female runner in this age group finishing with a time of 29:14. Coming in second, with a finishing time of 32:27, was Beth Barton. Placing third, with a time of 34:29, was Kayleigh Jackson.

Ages 40 to 49

In the one-mile run for ages 40 to 49, Andy Inman was the only male participant and finished first with a time of 10:22. Abby Inman was the only female in the age range to run the one-mile. She finished with a time of 11:58.

Chaitanya Kotagiri came in first for the male 5K runners of this age group with a finishing time of 17:36. Taking first place for the females of the group was Amy Griffin with a time of 26:41. Tommy Sampson finished with a time of 25:33 and placed second for the male runners of the group. Mandy Wilson finished with a time of 33:20 taking second place for the female runners in this group. Third place went to male 5K runner Gralyn Kennon, with a time of 42:29, and female runner Lisa Umfleet with a time of 35:27.

Ages 50 and Over

The last group consisted of runners aged 50 and over. Rustico Ramos placed first in the 5K run for males with a time of 23:31. Terra Cummins was the top female 5K runner with a time of 41:03. The second place male was Will Allen with a time of 24:15 while the second place female was Cindy Johnson finishing with a time of 44:21. Coming in third was Brian McNamara with a time of 25:50. There were no other female runners for the group in the 5K and no one-mile runners in the age category.

A portion of the proceeds from the annual Firecracker Run benefits the Park Hills-Leadington Chamber of Commerce Scholarship Fund.

"Our participant numbers were down slightly, but I truly believe that was due to the 100-degree day," she said. "However, thanks to the vendors, food trucks, car show, and entertainment, community participation seemed to be up.

"We are incredibly thankful for those who did brave the heat and would like to congratulate those who took home the medals and trophies. Honestly, in that kind of heat, every person that participated earned top merits in our book," she noted.

"We sincerely appreciate Parkland Health Mart Pharmacy, Jerry's Fireworks, and all of our event sponsors, as well as the City of Park Hills and all city crews, the All Occasions Hall, Boy Scout Troop 417, Gold Star DJ, The Crazy Basterds Sideshow, Dale Mosier Auto Body, our event coordinators, and the many, many volunteers. This event is an 18-year success because of the businesses, organizations, and individuals that support it."

This year's sponsors of the Firecracker Run are Parkland Health Mart Pharmacy; Jerry's Fireworks; VFW Auxiliary; American Legion Auxiliary; Parkland Health Center; New Era Bank; First State Community Bank; Belgrade State Bank; Unico Bank; Southeast Missouri Behavioral Health; Mineral Area College, Missouri Baptist University; Amped Lifestyle; ODACS Inc.; Mineral Area Office Supply Inc.; Raising A Village; SEMO Family Violence Council; Pasta House; StayFit Personal Training; Poppy's Playhouse 2; Mcintyre Psychological Services; Sweetheart Chocolates; Home Pools & Spas; Bow Tie Catering; Campaign to Re-elect Judge Pat King; Sam Scism Ford; Sideshow Tattoos & Piercings; Dix Garden Center; Pharmax Pharmacy; Maloney, Wright, & Robbins Accountants; Daily Journal; KFMO/B-104 Radio; KREI/KTJJ Radio; Save A Lot; Harps Food Store; Culligan Water; Proffer Wholesale Produce Inc.; and St. Francois County Community Partnership.