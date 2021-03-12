 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Firefighter injured in church fire
0 comments
topical alert top story

Firefighter injured in church fire

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

A De Soto Rural firefighter was injured in an early-morning fire at Cornerstone Baptist Church in French Village, according to the Big River Fire Department.

Firefighters were dispatched to 6105 Route Y just after 6 a.m. Friday for the report of a fire.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Big River Fire Chief David Pratte said a firefighter fell through the floor into the basement. That firefighter was taken to Mercy-Jefferson for treatment.

Due to a lack of manpower, firefighters from all over the region were dispatched to the challenging fire.

We will add more information as it is made available.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

NY student struggles to cope with virtual learning

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News