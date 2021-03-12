Firefighter injured in church fire

A De Soto Rural firefighter was injured in an early-morning fire at Cornerstone Baptist Church in French Village, according to the Big River Fire Department.

Firefighters were dispatched to 6105 Route Y just after 6 a.m. Friday for the report of a fire.

Big River Fire Chief David Pratte said a firefighter fell through the floor into the basement. That firefighter was taken to Mercy-Jefferson for treatment.

Due to a lack of manpower, firefighters from all over the region were dispatched to the challenging fire.

We will add more information as it is made available.

