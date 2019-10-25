A Thursday night fire in a chimney flue brought firefighters from six departments to 1705 Notre Dame Drive in Terre Du Lac, and sent one firefighter to the hospital with a broken foot.
Jonathan Moore, chief of Terre Du Lac Fire Department (TDLFD), said the fire wasn’t big, but it was complicated. The house was recently purchased and was in the process of being renovated by the new homeowners, who were present at the time of the fire.
He said the structure of the flue on the 1970s, 1,500 square-foot house had a series of layers the firefighters had to break through to reach the flames.
“The insert of the chimney had burned through, which had compromised the concrete which, for whatever reason on the house, was surrounded by wood, and then there was brick with insulation, then brick facade,” Moore said. “It was weird, we were all looking at each other wondering, why did they build it like that. Usually, there’s just the insert, then some type of brick or concrete, then insulation, then facade. Usually there aren’t that many layers.”
You have free articles remaining.
Moore said many of the responders wondered whether the fireplace had been remodeled over the years.
The fire had spread into the ceiling surrounding the chimney, requiring efforts to break into the walls of the living room near the fireplace and chimney.
A Leadington firefighter was standing on a ladder in the living room, about 10 feet off the ground, trying to break into the wall, but lost his balance and fell, breaking his foot, Moore said. The firefighter was taken to Parkland Health Center-North for treatment. Moore said he appeared to be doing well, otherwise.
TDLFD was first on the scene about 7 p.m., with Big River, Leadwood, Leadington, Park Hills and Farmington fire departments assisting over the course of the next four to five hours. Moore said the damage was contained to the chimney area. The rest of the house was saved.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.