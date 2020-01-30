Firefighters from multiple area departments were on the scene of a residential structure fire outside of Park Hills for close to four hours Tuesday night.
The initial dispatch came at 9:33 p.m., requesting firefighters to respond to a mobile home on Hillsboro Road just north of Route O. The fire was reported by an occupant of the single-wide mobile home who stated that there were flames in the bedroom.
First on the scene were three Park Hills firefighters who were already at the fire station for a meeting. Upon their arrival, approximately half of the structure was engulfed in flames. The reporting occupant met the firefighters outside and stated that the back room of the building contained several propane tanks, according to Park Hills Fire Chief Brad Weiss.
Because of the concern of explosive material present, firefighters did not enter the structure and ran water lines to battle the blaze from the outside.
The fire spread to a nearby pickup truck as well as a 10-by-10-foot storage building. Weiss said that other items and debris on the property also caught fire and a second alarm for additional manpower was dispatched.
The chief further explained that the amount additional manpower called to the scene, as well as the amount of time spent working the fire, was primarily due to an excessive amount of various items surrounding the structures which had to be cleared in order to access the fire.
The structures involved were total losses, but no injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is officially undetermined, though Weiss did say that the circumstances did not appear suspicious.
Weiss explained that there was no electrical service to the property and the occupants were using extension cords coming from a neighboring property to run space heaters.
The owner of the property had recently inherited the small mobile home park from a deceased family member. She reportedly told emergency workers that she had not yet been out to the property to see what exactly she had inherited and wasn't present at the location at the time of the fire.
Assisting the Park Hills Fire Department in Tuesday night's containment efforts were firefighters from Desloge, Farmington, Leadwood, Bismarck, Leadington, Doe Run, Bonne Terre/Big River, and the Wolf Creek Fire Protection District.
