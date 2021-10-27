 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Firefighters battle fire in Desloge Wednesday morning
0 comments
alert top story

Firefighters battle fire in Desloge Wednesday morning

{{featured_button_text}}
Firefighters battle fire in Desloge

Local crews battle a house fire at 705 Jackson Street in Desloge on Wednesday morning.

 Teresa Ressel

Several local fire departments responded to a house fire on Wednesday morning at 705 Jackson Street in Desloge.

Big River Fire Department Chief Dave Pratte said there was a working fire upon the arrival of the departments. The Desloge Fire Department was already on the scene when Big River arrived.

“We pulled three lines off and (attacked) the fire from the rear of the structure,” he said. “There was no fire department injuries. There was a lot of heat in the building and quite a bit of fire in the building.”

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The fire was under control in 20 minutes, he added.

The family who lives in the house was able to make it out of the house safely.

When the children left for school, Pratte said, the resident noticed electrical problems and smoke coming from the attic.

The cause of the fire is undetermined.

Also responding to the fire were departments from Farmington, Leadington, and Park Hills.

Nikki Overfelt-Chifalu is a reporter for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at noverfelt@dailyjournalonline.com.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Garland defends school board memo amid GOP critics

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News