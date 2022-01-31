Firefighters battle flames in Bonne Terre, Doe Run

Moderate winds and a controlled burn that spun out of control were said to have caused a residential fire outside of Bonne Terre on Saturday afternoon.

Big River/Bonne Terre Fire Department were called at about 3 p.m. to a mobile home blaze in the 700 block of Mineshaft Road. Chief David Pratte said they arrived on the scene quickly.

“I was about four minutes out,” he said. “It was a working structure fire. In another 2-3 minutes, the pumper arrived, they were fast out of the station. It took about 20 minutes to secure it.”

Pratte pointed across the driveway at a pile of debris that had been ignited and a large amount of wooden items lying in the yard of the mobile home.

“It’s a windy day, about 10 miles per hour,” he said. “It caught this stuff on fire then caught the trailer on fire and it was running in the trailer when we got here. It had already burnt through this end and was going through it.”

There were no injuries to residents or responders from the fire. Pratte estimated that the home was a total loss.

“Don’t burn trash or grass around houses, it’s too dry,” Pratte said. “This time of the year, it’s dryer than people realize. That wind was blowing when I pulled up and it was pushing the fire.”

Park Hills, Desloge and De Soto Rural fire departments helped put out the flames.

Another St. Francois County home received significant damage from a Sunday morning blaze that started as a flue fire at the back of the house but quickly spread through the interior of the home.

Firefighters responded to the 5:21 a.m. call reporting a fire at 1433 Buck Mountain Road. According to Doe Run Fire Chief Lynn Kindle, upon arriving on the scene the house was discovered to be approximately 25% involved toward the back of the house and was beginning to move to the middle of the home.

“The homeowners tried to put water on it, but when they did, it just spread to the walls and caught the inside of the house on fire," Kindle said. "Everybody got out of the house safely, but unfortunately, about 50% of the house is completely burned. Our firefighters got one heck of a knock on it, so they were able to stop the fire from spreading. They did a really good job.”

Kindle said it took between 30 and 45 minutes for the fire to be brought under control. No injuries were reported.

Doe Run was assisted at the scene by the Farmington, Wolf Creek, Park Hills and Pilot Knob fire departments.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Mark Marberry Reporter Follow Mark Marberry Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today