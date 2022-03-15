Firefighters battle Monday night fire in northern St. Francois County

Area firefighters responded to a fire at a vacant mobile home in northern St. Francois County Monday night.

Bonne Terre/Big River Fire Chief David Pratte said the dispatch came in at 8:13 p.m. Monday for a fire in the 3000 block of Crow Lane off of Berry Road near the county line.

Pratte said the crews arrived to find an abandoned trailer engulfed in flames. The chief said firefighters contained the fire without incident and were on the scene for approximately 45 minutes. No injuries were reported.

Pratte said the structure would be a total loss. The chief noted that the cause of the fire was not determined and said the fire was not currently under investigation.

Assisting the Bonne Terre/Big River Fire Department with Monday night’s containment efforts were firefighters from Farmington, Desloge, Festus Fire District, and De Soto Rural Fire District.

Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.