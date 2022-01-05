Firefighters battle Tuesday night fire on Highway 47

Several area fire departments responded to a fire on Highway 47 near Terre Du Lac Tuesday night.

Bonne Terre/Big River Fire Department Assistant Chief Allen Stegall said the initial dispatch was just after 7 p.m. for an investigation of heavy smoke in the area.

A Bonne Terre/Big River pumper truck with four firefighters responded to investigate. The assistant chief said the unit was about halfway to the area when dispatchers advised there was a house fire near the corner of Highway 47 and House Road. The first alarm was then struck to call mutual aid fire companies to assist.

Stegall explained that crews arrived to find heavy fire and flames beginning to burn through the roof of a residential structure next to the Nickles Auction building. The fire had spread from an attached garage into the house.

The assistant chief said it took firefighters some time to bring the fire under control due to a large number of contents in the structure.

“It was one of the more stubborn fires we’ve had in a while,” said Stegall. He also said high winds did not help with the containment efforts.

Crews brought the fire under control after about an hour but were on the scene until approximately 11:30 p.m., addressing multiple hot spots and cleaning up the scene. No injuries were reported.

Highway 47 was closed for approximately two hours due to heavy smoke in the area while firefighters were battling the blaze.

Stegall said the structure would be a total loss due to the fire damage. He said the Missouri Fire Marshal’s Office was contacted Tuesday night, but he had not yet been informed of the fire’s cause.

Assisting Bonne Terre/Big River with Tuesday night’s containment efforts were fire crews from Desloge, Potosi, Farmington, Park Hills, Leadington, Terre Du Lac, and De Soto Rural Fire Protection.

Stegall said he wanted to thank law enforcement for their help controlling the traffic. He said he also wanted to thank the St. Francois County Ambulance District, which remained on the scene with fire crews the entire time.

“We had a lot of good help last night,” said Stegall.

