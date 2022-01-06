Firefighters extinguish two fires in Leadwood Wednesday night

Firefighters responded to two fires in Leadwood, a fire in a circuit box on Church Street about 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday and a fire at 110 W. North St. at 1:30 a.m. Thursday morning.

Leadwood Fire Chief Charlie Lewis said Park Hills Fire Department assisted with the first-alarm fire on Church Street, which he said was a smoldering situation that was easily addressed as the family waited outside.

The fire on North Street involved a rental house that was being rehabbed. Lewis said it seemed a pile of trash from the house had been pushed to the backyard so that it could be hauled away, but someone set fire to it and it reached the house, causing significant damage.

Lewis said the early-morning, second-alarm fire was controlled with assistance from Irondale, Potosi, Bismarck, Park Hills, Farmington, Leadington and Big River/Bonne Terre fire departments. Further assistance from Doe Run, Pilot Knob and Wolf Creek was canceled since the blaze had been contained.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0