 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Firefighters extinguish two fires in Leadwood Wednesday night

  • 0

Firefighters responded to two fires in Leadwood, a fire in a circuit box on Church Street about 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday and a fire at 110 W. North St. at 1:30 a.m. Thursday morning.

Leadwood Fire Chief Charlie Lewis said Park Hills Fire Department assisted with the first-alarm fire on Church Street, which he said was a smoldering situation that was easily addressed as the family waited outside.

The fire on North Street involved a rental house that was being rehabbed. Lewis said it seemed a pile of trash from the house had been pushed to the backyard so that it could be hauled away, but someone set fire to it and it reached the house, causing significant damage.

Lewis said the early-morning, second-alarm fire was controlled with assistance from Irondale, Potosi, Bismarck, Park Hills, Farmington, Leadington and Big River/Bonne Terre fire departments. Further assistance from Doe Run, Pilot Knob and Wolf Creek was canceled since the blaze had been contained.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Woman shares COVID experience

Woman shares COVID experience

Christmas and New Year’s Eve are now just a memory, but cases of COVID-19 are expected to rise in the coming weeks due to the holiday activity…

Park Hills fire breaks out

Park Hills fire breaks out

Several area fire departments started the new year by responding to a residential fire Saturday morning at 406 Mill St. in Park Hills, the sec…

Watch Now: Related Video

Jobless claims rise as omicron spreads in the United States

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News